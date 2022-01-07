These Cornmeal-Ricotta Pancakes with Black-Eyed Pea are delicious!
Cornmeal-Ricotta Pancakes with Black-Eyed Pea Relish
2014-12-03 00:05:08
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Pancakes
- 11⁄3 cups ricotta cheese
- 4 large eggs, separated
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup finely ground yellow
- cornmeal
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup whole milk
- Vegetable oil
Relish
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 3 (15.5-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup seeded and diced tomato
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- For pancakes: In a medium bowl, whisk together ricotta, egg yolks, sugar, and zest until smooth.
- In a small bowl, stir together flour and cornmeal. Add flour mixture to ricotta mixture, stirring just until combined.
- In a large bowl, beat egg whites and salt at high speed with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into ricotta mixture. Gradually add milk, stirring just until combined.
- Heat an electric griddle or a large skillet over medium heat. Lightly brush surface of griddle or skillet with vegetable oil.
- Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls, and cook until tiny bubbles begin to appear on surface; turn and cook 1 to 2 minutes more or until golden brown. Place pancakes in a single layer on prepared pan, and keep warm in oven.
- For relish: In a small skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat; add garlic, and cook for 1 minute or until tender.
- In a medium bowl, stir together peas, cooked garlic, tomato, and next 7 ingredients until combined. Stir in bacon just before serving.
