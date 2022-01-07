Cornmeal-Ricotta Pancakes with Black-Eyed Pea Relish

Makes 8 to 10 servings
Pancakes
  1. 11⁄3 cups ricotta cheese
  2. 4 large eggs, separated
  3. 1 tablespoon sugar
  4. 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  5. 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  6. 1/4 cup finely ground yellow
  7. cornmeal
  8. 1/8 teaspoon salt
  9. 1/4 cup whole milk
  10. Vegetable oil
Relish
  1. 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  2. 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  3. 3 (15.5-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  4. 1 cup seeded and diced tomato
  5. 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  6. 1/4 cup chopped green onion
  7. 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  8. 2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
  9. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  10. 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  11. 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  12. 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. For pancakes: In a medium bowl, whisk together ricotta, egg yolks, sugar, and zest until smooth.
  3. In a small bowl, stir together flour and cornmeal. Add flour mixture to ricotta mixture, stirring just until combined.
  4. In a large bowl, beat egg whites and salt at high speed with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into ricotta mixture. Gradually add milk, stirring just until combined.
  5. Heat an electric griddle or a large skillet over medium heat. Lightly brush surface of griddle or skillet with vegetable oil.
  6. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls, and cook until tiny bubbles begin to appear on surface; turn and cook 1 to 2 minutes more or until golden brown. Place pancakes in a single layer on prepared pan, and keep warm in oven.
  7. For relish: In a small skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat; add garlic, and cook for 1 minute or until tender.
  8. In a medium bowl, stir together peas, cooked garlic, tomato, and next 7 ingredients until combined. Stir in bacon just before serving.
