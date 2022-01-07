These Cornmeal-Ricotta Pancakes with Black-Eyed Pea are delicious!

Cornmeal-Ricotta Pancakes with Black-Eyed Pea Relish 2014-12-03 00:05:08 Makes 8 to 10 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Pancakes 11⁄3 cups ricotta cheese 4 large eggs, separated 1 tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon lemon zest 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 cup finely ground yellow cornmeal 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/4 cup whole milk Vegetable oil Relish 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 teaspoons minced garlic 3 (15.5-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained 1 cup seeded and diced tomato 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro 1/4 cup chopped green onion 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled Instructions Preheat oven to 200°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. For pancakes: In a medium bowl, whisk together ricotta, egg yolks, sugar, and zest until smooth. In a small bowl, stir together flour and cornmeal. Add flour mixture to ricotta mixture, stirring just until combined. In a large bowl, beat egg whites and salt at high speed with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into ricotta mixture. Gradually add milk, stirring just until combined. Heat an electric griddle or a large skillet over medium heat. Lightly brush surface of griddle or skillet with vegetable oil. Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls, and cook until tiny bubbles begin to appear on surface; turn and cook 1 to 2 minutes more or until golden brown. Place pancakes in a single layer on prepared pan, and keep warm in oven. For relish: In a small skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat; add garlic, and cook for 1 minute or until tender. In a medium bowl, stir together peas, cooked garlic, tomato, and next 7 ingredients until combined. Stir in bacon just before serving. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!