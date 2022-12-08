This filling skillet dish is simple to make and satisfies the whole family.



Corned Beef Hash and Eggs Serves: 6 Ingredients 3 russet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 teaspoons paprika, divided

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

2 green bell peppers, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ red onion, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ cup chopped green onion

1 pound corned beef, shredded into large pieces

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 fried eggs, to serve

Preheat oven to 375°. Rinse potatoes under cold water until water runs clear; dry potatoes well. In a 12-inch skillet, toss together potatoes, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon paprika, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bake until tender, about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Remove potatoes from skillet. In same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, red onion, and green onion. Cook until vegetables are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in corned beef, garlic, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, remaining 1 teaspoon paprika, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender and corned beef is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add potato mixture, and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately with fried eggs. Garnish with green onion and paprika, if desired.