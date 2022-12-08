Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

This filling skillet dish is simple to make and satisfies the whole family.

Save Recipe Print
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Serves: 6
 
Ingredients
  • 3 russet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 teaspoons paprika, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 green bell peppers, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • ½ red onion, cut into ½-inch pieces
  • ½ cup chopped green onion
  • 1 pound corned beef, shredded into large pieces
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 fried eggs, to serve
  • Garnish: sliced green onion, paprika
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°.
  2. Rinse potatoes under cold water until water runs clear; dry potatoes well.
  3. In a 12-inch skillet, toss together potatoes, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon paprika, and ½ teaspoon pepper.
  4. Bake until tender, about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Remove potatoes from skillet.
  5. In same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, red onion, and green onion. Cook until vegetables are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in corned beef, garlic, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, remaining 1 teaspoon paprika, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender and corned beef is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add potato mixture, and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately with fried eggs. Garnish with green onion and paprika, if desired.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR