This filling skillet dish is simple to make and satisfies the whole family.
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 3 russet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 teaspoons paprika, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 2 green bell peppers, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ½ red onion, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ½ cup chopped green onion
- 1 pound corned beef, shredded into large pieces
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 fried eggs, to serve
- Garnish: sliced green onion, paprika
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Rinse potatoes under cold water until water runs clear; dry potatoes well.
- In a 12-inch skillet, toss together potatoes, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon paprika, and ½ teaspoon pepper.
- Bake until tender, about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Remove potatoes from skillet.
- In same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, red onion, and green onion. Cook until vegetables are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in corned beef, garlic, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, remaining 1 teaspoon paprika, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender and corned beef is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add potato mixture, and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately with fried eggs. Garnish with green onion and paprika, if desired.
