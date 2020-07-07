Take our word for it, these little cheese-spiked corn fritters won’t last long! They’re divine as a snack or an appetizer, and they really take things up a notch when served as a side to fish, burgers, or barbecue anything.

Save Recipe Print Corn Fritters Makes about 2½ dozen Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter

1 cup fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels

1 cup minced onion

1½ cups self-rising cornmeal mix

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

1 cup shredded fontina cheese

In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add corn and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes or until onion is tender. In a medium bowl, whisk together cornmeal mix, flour, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk and eggs. Stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened; stir in cheese and corn mixture. In a medium Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 3 inches, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 360°. Using a 1½-inch spring-loaded ice cream spoon, carefully scoop batter into hot oil, and fry for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Let drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.

