Cookies ‘n’ Cream Truffles are just the right size to package mini-boxes of joy to give friends and family.

Cookies 'n' Cream Truffles 2015-12-02 03:32:20 Makes about 3 dozen Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 4 (4-ounce) bars semisweet chocolate, divided ¼ cup heavy whipping cream 10 chocolate wafer cookies, finely crushed 3 (4-ounce) bars white chocolate, chopped Instructions Chop 3½ semisweet chocolate bars, reserving remaining ½ bar. Place chopped chocolate in a bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream to a boil over medium-high heat. Pour over chopped chocolate, and stir until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth. Stir in crushed cookies; cover and chill for 4 hours or until firm. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop cookie mixture into 1-inch balls; place on prepared baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes or until firm. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave white chocolate on HIGH, in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth (about 1½ minutes total). Using 2 forks, dip chocolate balls into white chocolate, letting excess drip off. Return balls to parchment paper-lined baking sheet; let stand until set. Chop reserved ½ bar semisweet chocolate, and place in a small microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH, in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth (about 1 minute total). Drizzle melted chocolate over truffles; let stand until set. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

