Cooked Custard Banana Pudding

Cooked Custard Banana Pudding

This Cooked Custard Banana Pudding is a classic Southern dessert with an old-fashioned spin. Taste the rich, creamy difference cooked custard makes!

Save Recipe Print
Cooked Custard Banana Pudding
 
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
  • 1⅓ cups sugar
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 5 egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 (11-ounce) box vanilla wafers
  • 6 medium bananas, sliced
  • 1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Instructions
  1. In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, flour, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and egg yolks until smooth. Add egg mixture to sugar mixture, whisking until combined. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is very thick.
  2. Remove from heat. Whisk in vanilla and butter until melted and smooth. Spoon mixture into a bowl; cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly on surface of pudding. Chill for at least 4 hours.
  3. In a trifle dish or serving bowl, layer vanilla wafers, pudding mixture, bananas, and whipped topping as desired. Store, covered, in refrigerator for up to 2 days.

 

If you like this, here’s the classic Paula Deen Not Yo Mama’s Banana Pudding Recipe you might want to try.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR