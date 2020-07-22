This Cooked Custard Banana Pudding is a classic Southern dessert with an old-fashioned spin. Taste the rich, creamy difference cooked custard makes!



Cooked Custard Banana Pudding Makes 10 to 12 servings Ingredients 1⅓ cups sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

3 cups whole milk

5 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter

1 (11-ounce) box vanilla wafers

6 medium bananas, sliced

In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, flour, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and egg yolks until smooth. Add egg mixture to sugar mixture, whisking until combined. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is very thick. Remove from heat. Whisk in vanilla and butter until melted and smooth. Spoon mixture into a bowl; cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly on surface of pudding. Chill for at least 4 hours. In a trifle dish or serving bowl, layer vanilla wafers, pudding mixture, bananas, and whipped topping as desired. Store, covered, in refrigerator for up to 2 days.

If you like this, here’s the classic Paula Deen Not Yo Mama’s Banana Pudding Recipe you might want to try.