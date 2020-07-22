This Cooked Custard Banana Pudding is a classic Southern dessert with an old-fashioned spin. Taste the rich, creamy difference cooked custard makes!
Cooked Custard Banana Pudding
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1⅓ cups sugar
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups whole milk
- 5 egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 (11-ounce) box vanilla wafers
- 6 medium bananas, sliced
- 1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, flour, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk and egg yolks until smooth. Add egg mixture to sugar mixture, whisking until combined. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is very thick.
- Remove from heat. Whisk in vanilla and butter until melted and smooth. Spoon mixture into a bowl; cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly on surface of pudding. Chill for at least 4 hours.
- In a trifle dish or serving bowl, layer vanilla wafers, pudding mixture, bananas, and whipped topping as desired. Store, covered, in refrigerator for up to 2 days.
