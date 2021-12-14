Coconut Macaroons

Coconut Macaroons

Chewy on the inside and slightly crisp on the outside, you can’t go wrong with classic Coconut Macaroons.

Save Recipe Print
Coconut Macaroons
 
Makes about 20
Ingredients
  • 4 egg whites, room temperature
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 (14-ounce) bag sweetened flaked coconut
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 300°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at medium speed until foamy. Add sugar and vanilla, beating until combined. Fold in coconut and salt.
  3. Using a 1½-tablespoon spring-loaded ice cream scoop, scoop dough 2 inches apart onto prepared pans.
  4. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pans on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 3 days.

 Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR