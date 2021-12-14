Chewy on the inside and slightly crisp on the outside, you can’t go wrong with classic Coconut Macaroons.
Coconut Macaroons
Makes about 20
Ingredients
- 4 egg whites, room temperature
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (14-ounce) bag sweetened flaked coconut
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at medium speed until foamy. Add sugar and vanilla, beating until combined. Fold in coconut and salt.
- Using a 1½-tablespoon spring-loaded ice cream scoop, scoop dough 2 inches apart onto prepared pans.
- Bake until edges are lightly browned, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pans on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 3 days.
3.5.3226
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!