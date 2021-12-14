Chewy on the inside and slightly crisp on the outside, you can’t go wrong with classic Coconut Macaroons.

Save Recipe Print Coconut Macaroons Makes about 20 Ingredients 4 egg whites, room temperature

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (14-ounce) bag sweetened flaked coconut

½ teaspoon kosher salt Instructions Preheat oven to 300°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at medium speed until foamy. Add sugar and vanilla, beating until combined. Fold in coconut and salt. Using a 1½-tablespoon spring-loaded ice cream scoop, scoop dough 2 inches apart onto prepared pans. Bake until edges are lightly browned, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool completely on pans on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 3 days. 3.5.3226

