Take a bite out of this fluffy, subtly sweet cake.
Coconut Angel Food Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Serves: 1 (10-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 10 large egg whites, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon coconut extract
- 1½ cups sugar, divided
- 1 cup sifted cake flour
- Seven-Minute Frosting (recipe follows)
- 4 cups sweetened flaked coconut, toasted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- In a large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at medium speed until soft peaks form. Beat in cream of tartar and extracts. Gradually add 1¼ cups sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until combined. Increase mixer speed to high; beat just until stiff peaks form.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour and remaining ¼ cup sugar. Sift one-fourth of flour mixture onto egg white mixture; fold until combined. Repeat with remaining flour mixture. (Do not overmix.) Gently spread batter into an ungreased 10-inch removable-bottom tube pan. Run a knife through batter to break up air pockets.
- Bake until lightly browned and firm to the touch, about 50 minutes. Invert pan, and let cake cool completely in pan.
- Gently run a knife around sides of pan to release sides. Remove cake from pan; place on a serving plate. Spread Seven-Minute Frosting on top and sides of cake. Press coconut onto sides of cake, and sprinkle on top. Let stand for 20 minutes before serving.
Seven-Minute Frosting
Serves: about 3 cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 teaspoon light corn syrup
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a heatproof bowl, beat sugar, 3 tablespoons water, egg whites, corn syrup, and cream of tartar with a mixer at low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Place bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, and beat at high speed until thick and spreadable, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; beat in vanilla. Use immediately.
