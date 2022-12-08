Take a bite out of this fluffy, subtly sweet cake.



Coconut Angel Food Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting Serves: 1 (10-inch) cake Ingredients 10 large egg whites, room temperature

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon coconut extract

1½ cups sugar, divided

1 cup sifted cake flour

Seven-Minute Frosting (recipe follows)

4 cups sweetened flaked coconut, toasted Instructions Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, beat egg whites with a mixer at medium speed until soft peaks form. Beat in cream of tartar and extracts. Gradually add 1¼ cups sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until combined. Increase mixer speed to high; beat just until stiff peaks form. In a medium bowl, sift together flour and remaining ¼ cup sugar. Sift one-fourth of flour mixture onto egg white mixture; fold until combined. Repeat with remaining flour mixture. (Do not overmix.) Gently spread batter into an ungreased 10-inch removable-bottom tube pan. Run a knife through batter to break up air pockets. Bake until lightly browned and firm to the touch, about 50 minutes. Invert pan, and let cake cool completely in pan. Gently run a knife around sides of pan to release sides. Remove cake from pan; place on a serving plate. Spread Seven-Minute Frosting on top and sides of cake. Press coconut onto sides of cake, and sprinkle on top. Let stand for 20 minutes before serving.


