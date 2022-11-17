Whether your family gathers around the table for lunch or dinner, everyone will be thankful for this delicious holiday dish.



Classic Roast Turkey with Giblet Gravy Serves: 8 to 10 Ingredients 1 (12-pound) fresh or thawed frozen turkey

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups chicken broth

Giblet Gravy (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 425°. Spray rack of a roasting pan with cooking spray. Place rack in pan. Reserve turkey neck and giblets for Giblet Gravy. Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Rub butter on outside of turkey. Tie legs together with butcher's twine. Sprinkle salt and pepper onto turkey. Pour broth in roasting pan. Place turkey on prepared rack in pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, about 2 hours and 15 minutes, loosely covering with foil during last 30 minutes of baking to prevent excess browning. Transfer turkey to a cutting board, and loosely cover with foil. Let stand for 20 minutes. Scrape browned bits from roasting pan; reserve 1 cup drippings and browned bits for Giblet Gravy. Transfer turkey to a serving platter. Serve with Giblet Gravy. Garnish with herbs and persimmons, if desired.


