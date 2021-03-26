Classic Easter Table

This Easter tablescape features classic elements and colors of the holiday and is easy to create with items you likely already have around your home.
A striped pale-yellow runner over a plain white tablecloth is the foundation for the table. Reminiscent of a child’s Easter basket, a simple white wicker basket accented with ribbon holds a centerpiece of cheery white, pink, and yellow blooms.
Scalloped-edge white wooden chargers are topped with basic white dishes. Wicker napkin rings hold subtle-patterned napkins of durable cotton. Basic glassware and flatware complete the place settings.
A ruffled-edge white bowl of ceramic or wooden speckled eggs is an easy way to make an impact on your table.
To make these place cards, fold a rectangle of heavy card stock in half lengthwise, then cut a half-circle out of the middle of the fold. Glue crinkle paper or raffia around the opening, and let dry completely. Tape the two sides of the card together on the inside so it does not slide apart, and top with a ceramic or wooden egg.
