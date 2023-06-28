Deviled eggs are a classic southern appetizer that are great for any gathering or get-together.



Classic Deviled Eggs Serves: 12 Ingredients 6 large eggs

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dill pickle relish

2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Pinch ground white pepper

Pinch garlic powder

Garnish: chopped fresh chives, smoked paprika Instructions In a large saucepan, bring eggs and cold water to cover to a boil over high heat; cook for 1 minute. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 15 minutes. Uncover and drain eggs; rinse with cold water. Transfer to an ice water bath, and let stand for 10 minutes. Peel eggs, and cut in half lengthwise. Remove egg yolks, and place in a small bowl. Set egg whites aside. Mash egg yolks with a fork until crumbly. Add mayonnaise, relish, chives, mustard, pepper, and garlic powder, stirring until well combined. Pipe or spoon egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Garnish with chives and paprika, if desired.