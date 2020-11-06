Classic Cornbread Dressing
2016-11-17 04:34:48
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup bacon drippings or unsalted butter
- 2 cups diced onion
- 2 cups diced celery
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh sage
- 20 cups (1-inch cubed) day-old cornbread
- 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large skillet, melt bacon drippings or butter over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes or until tender. Stir in sage, and cook for 3 minutes.
- In a large bowl, stir together vegetable mixture, cornbread, and all remaining ingredients until well combined. Spoon into prepared pan.
- Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown.
Notes
- When measuring the cornbread cubes for this recipe, do not pack the cubes or crumble the cornbread into the measuring cup; simply add them to the cup. Twenty cups might seem like too much cornbread, but the bread will break down some during stirring and baking, and there is no other bread in this recipe to supplement it.
