This Classic Chicken Pot Pie is comfort food at its best.
Classic Chicken Pot Pie
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup diced peeled baking potatoes
- 1 cup (1-inch pieces) fresh green beans
- ¾ cup frozen corn kernels
- ½ cup chopped carrot
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ cup chopped celery
- 1¼ cups chicken broth
- 1 cup half-and-half
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 3 cups chopped cooked chicken
- ½ (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated piecrusts
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon water
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add potatoes, green beans, corn, carrot, onion, and celery; cook until vegetables are just soft, about 7 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together broth, half-and-half, and flour. Add mixture to skillet. Stir in parsley, 1¼ teaspoons salt, pepper, and thyme. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Stir in chicken.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll piecrust to a 12-inch circle. Place dough on chicken mixture, and crimp edges as desired. Cut 6 slits in top of dough to release steam. Place skillet on a baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 teaspoon water. Brush dough with egg mixture, and sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.
- Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 40 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: You can make the chicken filling up to 2 days ahead. When you’re ready to prepare the pot pie, simply reheat the filling in a skillet, top with piecrust, and bake.
