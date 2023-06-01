Classic Chess Pie

This Southern pie boasts a buttery crust and a creamy, decadent filling.

Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie
 
Ingredients
  • All-Butter Pie Dough (recipe follows)
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3⁄4 teaspoon lemon extract
  • 1⁄4 cup whole milk, room temperature
Instructions
  1. Position oven rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. On a lightly floured surface, roll All-Butter Pie Dough into a 13-inch circle. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan, pressing into bottom and up sides. Trim excess dough to 1⁄2 inch beyond edge of pan, if necessary. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Lightly prick bottom of dough with a fork. Freeze for 15 minutes.
  3. Top dough with a piece of parchment paper, letting ends extend over edges of pan. Add pie weights, dried beans, or rice.
  4. Bake until edges are just dry, 10 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove paper and weights. Bake until bottom is dry and set, 5 to 10 minutes more. (Crust may puff up some, but this is normal.) Let cool on a wire rack for at least 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°.
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, and salt. Whisk in eggs, melted butter, and extracts until well combined. Slowly add milk, whisking until just combined. Pour into prepared crust.
  6. Bake until edges are set and puffed but center still has a slight jiggle and an instant-read thermometer inserted in center registers 200°, 55 minutes to 1 hour and 5 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

All-Butter Pie Dough
Serves: 1 (9-inch) crust
 
Ingredients
  • 1 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1⁄2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
  • 1⁄4 cup ice water, plus more as needed
Instructions
  1. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse flour and salt until combined. Add cold butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly and butter is in pea-size pieces. With processor running, add 1⁄4 cup ice water in a slow, steady stream just until dough comes together. (Mixture may appear crumbly. It should be moist and hold together when pinched.) Add additional 1 tablespoon ice water only if needed.
  2. Turn out dough, and shape into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

 

