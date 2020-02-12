Classic Banana Bread
Serves: 1 (9-inch) loaf
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 medium ripe bananas, mashed (about 1½ cups)
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together banana, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla. Fold banana mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Spread batter into prepared pan.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
3.5.3251