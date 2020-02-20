Citrus-Brined Pork Chops and Relish

Your tastebuds will be delighted by these Citrus-Brined Pork Chops with tangy grapefruit-apricot relish. Recipe Card
Citrus-Brined Pork Chops
2016-02-22 20:36:34
Makes 4 servings
Write a review
Ingredients
- 6 cups water
- 5 cups grapefruit juice, divided
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar, divided
- ⅔ cup salt
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 4 boneless thick-cut pork chops (about 1½ pounds)
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 grapefruits, peeled and sectioned
- 1 cup chopped dried apricots
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
Instructions
- In a very large nonreactive bowl, combine 6 cups water, 3 cups grapefruit juice, ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and next 4 ingredients; stir well until sugar and salt dissolve. Add pork chops to grapefruit mixture, making sure pork is completely submerged; cover and chill for 1 hour.
- In a small saucepan, bring remaining 2 cups grapefruit juice, remaining ½ cup brown sugar, and red pepper to a boil over high heat. Add grapefruit segments and apricots, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes or until mixture is syrupy. Remove from heat.
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Remove pork chops from bowl, discarding brine. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add pork chops, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until browned.
- Transfer skillet to oven, and bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving with grapefruit-apricot sauce.
Notes
- Decrease the amount of red pepper if you prefer a milder heat.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/