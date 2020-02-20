Citrus-Brined Pork Chops and Relish

Citrus-Brined Pork Chops

Your tastebuds will be delighted by these Citrus-Brined Pork Chops with tangy grapefruit-apricot relish. Recipe Card

Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
  1. 6 cups water
  2. 5 cups grapefruit juice, divided
  3. 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar, divided
  4. ⅔ cup salt
  5. 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  6. 2 tablespoons dried oregano
  7. 2 teaspoons dried thyme
  8. 4 boneless thick-cut pork chops (about 1½ pounds)
  9. 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  10. 2 grapefruits, peeled and sectioned
  11. 1 cup chopped dried apricots
  12. 1 tablespoon canola oil
Instructions
  1. In a very large nonreactive bowl, combine 6 cups water, 3 cups grapefruit juice, ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and next 4 ingredients; stir well until sugar and salt dissolve. Add pork chops to grapefruit mixture, making sure pork is completely submerged; cover and chill for 1 hour.
  2. In a small saucepan, bring remaining 2 cups grapefruit juice, remaining ½ cup brown sugar, and red pepper to a boil over high heat. Add grapefruit segments and apricots, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes or until mixture is syrupy. Remove from heat.
  3. Preheat oven to 375°.
  4. Remove pork chops from bowl, discarding brine. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add pork chops, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until browned.
  5. Transfer skillet to oven, and bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving with grapefruit-apricot sauce.
Notes
  1. Decrease the amount of red pepper if you prefer a milder heat.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

