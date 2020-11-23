These Cinnamon-Sugar Swirl Cookies are simple, sweet, and sure to please a crowd.
Cinnamon-Sugar Swirl Cookies
2015-12-01 23:07:53
Makes about 3 dozen
Write a review
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, stir together sugar and cinnamon. In another small bowl, whisk together egg and milk.
- On a lightly floured surface, unfold one sheet puff pastry. Brush lightly with egg mixture, and sprinkle with half of cinnamon-sugar mixture. Using a pastry wheel, cut dough lengthwise into ⅜-inch-wide strips. Roll both ends of each strip inward to meet in the center. Place pastry 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Repeat procedure with remaining puff pastry.
- Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 3 days.
Notes
- For best results, only work with one sheet of puff pastry at a time. Refrigerate the remaining sheet until ready to use.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/