Cinnamon-Sugar Swirl Cookies

These Cinnamon-Sugar Swirl Cookies are simple, sweet, and sure to please a crowd.

Makes about 3 dozen
Ingredients
  1. ⅓ cup sugar
  2. 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  3. 1 large egg
  4. 2 tablespoons whole milk
  5. 1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together sugar and cinnamon. In another small bowl, whisk together egg and milk.
  3. On a lightly floured surface, unfold one sheet puff pastry. Brush lightly with egg mixture, and sprinkle with half of cinnamon-sugar mixture. Using a pastry wheel, cut dough lengthwise into ⅜-inch-wide strips. Roll both ends of each strip inward to meet in the center. Place pastry 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Repeat procedure with remaining puff pastry.
  4. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in airtight containers for up to 3 days.
Notes
  1. For best results, only work with one sheet of puff pastry at a time. Refrigerate the remaining sheet until ready to use.
