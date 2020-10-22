Buttermilk, brown sugar, and butter combine to create these yummy Cinnamon Roll Biscuits!

Cinnamon Roll Biscuits Makes about 8 (3-inch) biscuits Ingredients 3 cups self-rising flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup cold butter, cut into pats

1¼ cups cold whole buttermilk

3 tablespoons butter, softened

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter, melted (optional)

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons whole milk

⅛ teaspoon salt Instructions Preheat oven to 450. Lightly grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. In a large bowl, combine flour and granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut cold butter into flour mixture until crumbly. Gradually add buttermilk, stirring with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened. On a lightly floured surface, turn out dough, and lightly knead 5 times. Pat or gently roll dough to a 14x8-inch rectangle. Brush with softened butter. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle onto buttered dough. Starting at one long side, roll up dough into a log. Cut roll into 8 (1¾-inch-thick) slices. Place slices cut side up in prepared pan. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with melted butter, if desired. In a medium bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, whole milk, and salt. For a thin glaze, drizzle onto biscuits while warm. For a thicker glaze, let biscuits cool for at least 30 to 45 minutes before glazing. 3.5.3251

