Cinnamon Roll Biscuits

Buttermilk, brown sugar, and butter combine to create these yummy Cinnamon Roll Biscuits!

Makes about 8 (3-inch) biscuits
Ingredients
  • 3 cups self-rising flour
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • ½ cup cold butter, cut into pats
  • 1¼ cups cold whole buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted (optional)
  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 3 tablespoons whole milk
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 450. Lightly grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet.
  2. In a large bowl, combine flour and granulated sugar. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut cold butter into flour mixture until crumbly. Gradually add buttermilk, stirring with a fork just until dry ingredients are moistened.
  3. On a lightly floured surface, turn out dough, and lightly knead 5 times. Pat or gently roll dough to a 14x8-inch rectangle. Brush with softened butter. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle onto buttered dough. Starting at one long side, roll up dough into a log. Cut roll into 8 (1¾-inch-thick) slices. Place slices cut side up in prepared pan.
  4. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with melted butter, if desired.
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, whole milk, and salt. For a thin glaze, drizzle onto biscuits while warm. For a thicker glaze, let biscuits cool for at least 30 to 45 minutes before glazing.

