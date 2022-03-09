These Cinnamon-Orange Rolls are the perfect sweet treat for breakfast or brunch.
Cinnamon-Orange Rolls
Serves: Makes 18
Ingredients
- ½ cup warm water (105° to 115°)
- 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
- ½ cup plus ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar, divided
- 1½ cups warm milk (105° to 115°)
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened and divided
- ¼ cup all-vegetable shortening
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 6½ cups bread flour, divided
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 4 teaspoons orange zest, divided
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2⅔ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 6 to 8 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
Instructions
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, stir together ½ cup warm water, yeast, and ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.
- Add warm milk, ¼ cup butter, shortening, eggs, salt, vanilla, and remaining ½ cup sugar to yeast mixture. Beat at medium speed until combined. Gradually add 5 cups flour, beating until a thick batter forms.
- Switch to the dough hook attachment. With mixer on low speed, gradually add remaining 1½ cups flour, beating until a soft dough forms and pulls away from sides of bowl. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth, 3 to 4 times.
- Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Loosely cover, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 1½ hours.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray.
- Gently punch down dough; let stand for 5 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into an 18×12-inch rectangle.
- In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, 3 teaspoons orange zest, and cinnamon. Gently spread remaining ½ cup butter onto dough. Sprinkle sugar mixture onto butter. Starting at one long side, roll up dough into a log; pinch seam to seal. With log seam side down on a work surface, cut log into 18 (1-inch-thick) slices. Place 9 slices close together in each prepared pan.
- Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pans on wire racks for 30 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, 6 tablespoons cream, orange juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon orange zest until smooth; whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons cream if needed. Drizzle onto warm rolls.
