These Cinnamon-Orange Rolls are the perfect sweet treat for breakfast or brunch.



Cinnamon-Orange Rolls Serves: Makes 18 Ingredients ½ cup warm water (105° to 115°)

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

½ cup plus ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar, divided

1½ cups warm milk (105° to 115°)

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened and divided

¼ cup all-vegetable shortening

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6½ cups bread flour, divided

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

4 teaspoons orange zest, divided

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2⅔ cups confectioners’ sugar

6 to 8 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice Instructions In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, stir together ½ cup warm water, yeast, and ¼ teaspoon granulated sugar. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add warm milk, ¼ cup butter, shortening, eggs, salt, vanilla, and remaining ½ cup sugar to yeast mixture. Beat at medium speed until combined. Gradually add 5 cups flour, beating until a thick batter forms. Switch to the dough hook attachment. With mixer on low speed, gradually add remaining 1½ cups flour, beating until a soft dough forms and pulls away from sides of bowl. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth, 3 to 4 times. Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Loosely cover, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place (75°) until doubled in size, about 1½ hours. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray. Gently punch down dough; let stand for 5 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into an 18×12-inch rectangle. In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, 3 teaspoons orange zest, and cinnamon. Gently spread remaining ½ cup butter onto dough. Sprinkle sugar mixture onto butter. Starting at one long side, roll up dough into a log; pinch seam to seal. With log seam side down on a work surface, cut log into 18 (1-inch-thick) slices. Place 9 slices close together in each prepared pan. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pans on wire racks for 30 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, 6 tablespoons cream, orange juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon orange zest until smooth; whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons cream if needed. Drizzle onto warm rolls. 3.5.3251