The classic pairing of tomato soup and grilled cheese gets a spicy twist in this Chunky Tomato Soup and Spicy Grilled Cheese recipe, including fire roasted tomatoes, Poblano peppers, and peppered bacon for a dinner your whole family will love!



¼ cup olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped (about 1½ cups)

1½ tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 (28-ounce) can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes

1½ tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

For soup: In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour until well combined; cook for 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth until combined. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, Italian seasoning, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 20 to 30 minutes. Top with basil just before serving.


