The classic pairing of tomato soup and grilled cheese gets a spicy twist in this Chunky Tomato Soup and Spicy Grilled Cheese recipe, including fire roasted tomatoes, Poblano peppers, and peppered bacon for a dinner your whole family will love!
Chunky Tomato Soup
Serves: Makes 4 Servings
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 medium onions, chopped (about 1½ cups)
- 1½ tablespoons minced garlic
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1½ tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Fresh basil, to serve
Instructions
- For soup: In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour until well combined; cook for 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth until combined. Stir in tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, Italian seasoning, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 20 to 30 minutes. Top with basil just before serving.
Spicy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 medium poblano peppers
- 8 slices brioche sandwich bread
- 8 slices Monterey Jack cheese with peppers
- 12 slices thick-cut peppered bacon, cooked until crisp
- 8 slices Muenster cheese
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add peppers; cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Place peppers in a medium bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Let cool enough to handle. Peel peppers, discarding skin. Split peppers lengthwise, discarding stems and seeds.
- Layer 4 bread slices each with 2 slices Monterey Jack cheese, 3 slices cooked bacon, 1 poblano, 2 slices Muenster, and 1 bread slice.
- In same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add 2 sandwiches; cook until cheese is melted and bread is toasted, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons butter and remaining 2 sandwiches. Serve immediately with soup.
