Christmas Tree Cookies Makes 24 to 36 Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Royal Icing (recipe follows)

Assorted sprinkles, sparkling sugars, and crushed peppermint candy Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter and confectioners' sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg and vanilla, beating until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until a dough forms. Divide dough in half. On a heavily floured surface, roll half of dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using 3-to 5-inch tree-shaped cutters, cut dough, and place 1 inch apart on prepared pans. Repeat with remaining dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Bake until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Decorate with Royal Icing, sprinkles, sugars, and candy as desired. Let stand until icing is dry, about 1 hour. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Royal Icing Ingredients 1 (2-pound) bag confectioners' sugar

5 tablespoons meringue powder

¾ cup water

2 teaspoons vanilla or almond extract

Liquid food coloring (optional) Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together confectioners' sugar and meringue powder until well combined. Add ¾ cup water and extract, whisking until smooth and well combined. Tint with food coloring, if using. Use immediately.

