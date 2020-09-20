A mixture of delightful sweets and a creamy whipped topping create a yummy Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pie.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pie Makes 1 (13x9-inch) pie Ingredients Crust:

2 (1.9-ounce) Butterfinger candy bars

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

1½ cups creamy peanut butter

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

½ cup chopped peanuts

⅓ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 cup milk chocolate morsels

For crust: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse candy bars into fine crumbs. In a medium bowl, stir together candy crumbs, graham cracker crumbs, and melted butter. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press mixture into bottom and up sides of a rimmed 13x9-inch baking sheet. Freeze until firm, about 10 minutes. For filling: In a large bowl, beat peanut butter and butter with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. With mixer on low speed, gradually add confectioners' sugar, beating until combined. Fold in whipped topping and peanuts. Spread mixture into prepared crust. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat cream and corn syrup on high until hot, about 30 seconds. Stir chocolate morsels into hot cream mixture until melted and smooth. Spread chocolate mixture onto filling. Garnish with chopped candy, if desired. Cover and refrigerate until cold before serving, at least 1 hour or for up to 3 days.

