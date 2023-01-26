This candy-topped cake is decadent and addictively delicious.
Chocolate Layer Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting
Serves: 1 (9-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 1½ cups water
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 ounces 60% cacao semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ⅔ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Peanut Butter Frosting (recipe follows)
- Garnish: halved mini peanut butter cups
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 2 (9-inch) cake pans with baking spray with flour. Line bottom of pans with parchment paper.
- In a large saucepan, whisk together 1½ cups water and sugars; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Immediately whisk in cocoa. Add chopped chocolate and butter; let stand for 2 minutes. Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is combined. Stir in sour cream and vanilla. Whisk in eggs.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to chocolate mixture, whisking just until combined. Divide batter between prepared pans.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- Place 1 cooled cake layer, flat side down, on a serving plate. Spread 2 cups Peanut Butter Frosting onto layer. Place remaining cake layer, flat side up, on top of frosting. Spread 2 cups frosting in a thin layer on top and sides of cake to create a crumb coat. Refrigerate until frosting is firm, about 20 minutes.
- Spread remaining Peanut Butter Frosting on top and sides of cake, and refrigerate until set, about 20 minutes. Garnish with mini peanut butter cups, if desired.
Peanut Butter Frosting
Serves: Approximately 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1½ cups unsalted butter, softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1½ cups creamy peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese with a mixer at low speed until smooth. Add peanut butter and vanilla, beating until combined. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until smooth. Increase mixer speed to medium, and beat until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.
