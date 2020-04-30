This beautiful Chocolate-Glazed Peanut Banana Cake is the party-ready Bundt cousin of banana bread. And the Ganache Glaze comes together easily so you can drizzle or pour as much as you like. Serve a slice all by itself or indulge by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream to enjoy!
Chocolate-Glazed Peanut Banana Cake
Serves: Makes 1 (10- to 15-cup) Bundt cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-vegetable shortening
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1½ cups mashed ripe banana
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup finely chopped roasted salted peanuts
- Ganache Glaze (recipe follows)
- Garnish: chopped peanuts
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- In a large bowl, beat shortening and sugar with a mixer at medium-high speed until fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until combined after each addition. Stir in banana and vanilla.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to shortening mixture, beating at medium speed just until combined. Fold in peanuts.
- Spray a 10- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour. Spread batter in prepared pan.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a wire rack, and let cool completely. Spread Ganache Glaze onto cooled cake. Garnish with peanuts, if desired. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Ganache Glaze
Serves: Makes 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ tablespoon vegetable shortening
Instructions
- In a large microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips and cream on high in 30-second intervals, stirring between each, until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth (about 1½ minutes total). Stir in shortening until melted. Use immediately.
