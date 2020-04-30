This beautiful Chocolate-Glazed Peanut Banana Cake is the party-ready Bundt cousin of banana bread. And the Ganache Glaze comes together easily so you can drizzle or pour as much as you like. Serve a slice all by itself or indulge by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream to enjoy!



Save Recipe Print Chocolate-Glazed Peanut Banana Cake Serves: Makes 1 (10- to 15-cup) Bundt cake Ingredients 1 cup all-vegetable shortening

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

1½ cups mashed ripe banana

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2½ cups all-purpose flour

2½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup finely chopped roasted salted peanuts

Ganache Glaze (recipe follows)

Garnish: chopped peanuts Instructions Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, beat shortening and sugar with a mixer at medium-high speed until fluffy, 4 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until combined after each addition. Stir in banana and vanilla. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to shortening mixture, beating at medium speed just until combined. Fold in peanuts. Spray a 10- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour. Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a wire rack, and let cool completely. Spread Ganache Glaze onto cooled cake. Garnish with peanuts, if desired. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. 3.5.3251