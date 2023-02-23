A decadent chocolate glaze adds delicious depth and richness to this citrus-filled loaf cake.
Chocolate-Glazed Clementine Loaf Cake
Serves: 1 (8×4-inch) cake
Ingredients
- Cake:
- 2 Clementines
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup plain yellow cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ½ cup whole buttermilk, room temperature
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Glaze:
- 5 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- 1 (4-ounce) bar semisweet chocolate, chopped
- ½ teaspoon Clementine zest
- Garnish: Clementine zest strips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly spray an 8×4-inch loaf pan with baking spray with flour. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan.
- For cake: In a medium microwave-safe bowl, place whole Clementines; cover with plastic wrap, peeling back a small area for steam to escape. Heat on high for 4 minutes. Carefully remove plastic wrap; let cool for 10 minutes. Transfer Clementines to the container of a blender, discarding any liquid in bowl; process until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, whisk together Clementine puree, brown sugar, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla. Whisk in flour mixture until well combined. Spread batter into prepared pan.
- Bake until top is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Loosely cover with foil, and bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack.
- For glaze: In a medium microwave-safe bowl, heat cream on high until steaming. Add chocolate; let stand until softened, about 30 seconds. Add zest; stir until chocolate is melted and smooth. Drizzle onto cake. Garnish with zest strips, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Mandarins or satsumas can be substituted for Clementines.
