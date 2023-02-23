Chocolate-Glazed Clementine Loaf Cake

Chocolate-Glazed Clementine Loaf Cake

A decadent chocolate glaze adds delicious depth and richness to this citrus-filled loaf cake.

Save Recipe Print
Chocolate-Glazed Clementine Loaf Cake
Serves: 1 (8×4-inch) cake
 
Ingredients
  • Cake:
  • 2 Clementines
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup plain yellow cornmeal
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • ½ cup whole buttermilk, room temperature
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Glaze:
  • 5 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
  • 1 (4-ounce) bar semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon Clementine zest
  • Garnish: Clementine zest strips
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly spray an 8×4-inch loaf pan with baking spray with flour. Line pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan.
  2. For cake: In a medium microwave-safe bowl, place whole Clementines; cover with plastic wrap, peeling back a small area for steam to escape. Heat on high for 4 minutes. Carefully remove plastic wrap; let cool for 10 minutes. Transfer Clementines to the container of a blender, discarding any liquid in bowl; process until smooth.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt.
  4. In a large bowl, whisk together Clementine puree, brown sugar, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla. Whisk in flour mixture until well combined. Spread batter into prepared pan.
  5. Bake until top is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Loosely cover with foil, and bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack.
  6. For glaze: In a medium microwave-safe bowl, heat cream on high until steaming. Add chocolate; let stand until softened, about 30 seconds. Add zest; stir until chocolate is melted and smooth. Drizzle onto cake. Garnish with zest strips, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Mandarins or satsumas can be substituted for Clementines.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR