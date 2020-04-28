Layered with chocolaty cake cubes, cherry pie filling, and whipped cream, the Chocolate Cherry Trifle has everything you could want in a dessert in one pretty package.



Chocolate Cherry Trifle Serves: Makes 10 to 12 servings Ingredients 1 cup whole buttermilk

⅔ cup canola oil

2 large egg

2½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

⅔ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup hot water

1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling*

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

⅛ teaspoon almond extract

2½ cups cold heavy whipping cream

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour. In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, eggs, and 2 teaspoons vanilla until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually whisk flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until combined. Whisk in ¾ cup hot water. (Batter will be thin.) Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Using a serrated knife, trim ½ inch off sides of cake, discarding scraps. Cut cake into 1-inch pieces. In a medium bowl, stir together pie filling, orange zest and juice, and almond extract. In a large bowl, beat cold cream, confectioners' sugar, and remaining ½ teaspoon vanilla with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft to medium peaks form. Place a layer of cake pieces in bottom of a 3-quart trifle dish. Spread 1½ cups whipped cream onto cake; top with 1 cup cherry mixture. Repeat layers twice. Loosely cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving or up to 2 days.