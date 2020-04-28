Layered with chocolaty cake cubes, cherry pie filling, and whipped cream, the Chocolate Cherry Trifle has everything you could want in a dessert in one pretty package.
Chocolate Cherry Trifle
Serves: Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- ⅔ cup canola oil
- 2 large egg
- 2½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ⅔ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup hot water
- 1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling*
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- ⅛ teaspoon almond extract
- 2½ cups cold heavy whipping cream
- 5 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking pan with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, eggs, and 2 teaspoons vanilla until combined.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Gradually whisk flour mixture into buttermilk mixture just until combined. Whisk in ¾ cup hot water. (Batter will be thin.) Pour batter into prepared pan.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
- Using a serrated knife, trim ½ inch off sides of cake, discarding scraps. Cut cake into 1-inch pieces.
- In a medium bowl, stir together pie filling, orange zest and juice, and almond extract. In a large bowl, beat cold cream, confectioners’ sugar, and remaining ½ teaspoon vanilla with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft to medium peaks form.
- Place a layer of cake pieces in bottom of a 3-quart trifle dish. Spread 1½ cups whipped cream onto cake; top with 1 cup cherry mixture. Repeat layers twice. Loosely cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving or up to 2 days.
