This Chocolate-Cherry Chiffon Pie is a simple no-bake icebox pie perfect for the warm days of summer ahead. Get yourself a slice and enjoy!
Chocolate-Cherry Chiffon Pie
2015-06-19 19:27:45
Makes 1 (9-inch) deep-dish pie
Ingredients
- 24 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 (6-ounce) box cherry-flavored gelatin
- 1/2 cup ice
- 1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 (12-ounce) package frozen cherries, thawed
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cookies and butter until crumbs form. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate.
- In a large bowl, stir together boiling water and gelatin until dissolved. Stir in ice until melted. Fold in whipped topping until smooth. Fold in cherries.
- Spread cherry mixture into prepared crust, and freeze until firm before serving, about 2 hours.
