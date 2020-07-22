This Chocolate-Cherry Chiffon Pie is a simple no-bake icebox pie perfect for the warm days of summer ahead. Get yourself a slice and enjoy!

Chocolate-Cherry Chiffon Pie 2015-06-19 19:27:45 Makes 1 (9-inch) deep-dish pie Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 24 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies 2 tablespoons butter 1 cup boiling water 1 (6-ounce) box cherry-flavored gelatin 1/2 cup ice 1 (16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed 1 (12-ounce) package frozen cherries, thawed Instructions In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together cookies and butter until crumbs form. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. In a large bowl, stir together boiling water and gelatin until dissolved. Stir in ice until melted. Fold in whipped topping until smooth. Fold in cherries. Spread cherry mixture into prepared crust, and freeze until firm before serving, about 2 hours. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

