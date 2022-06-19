Chocolate, Butterscotch, and Peanut Cobbler

A decadent cobbler sure to impress guests, but takes no time at all to whip up in the kitchen.



6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup self-rising flour

1¼ cups granulated sugar, divided

6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted and divided

½ cup whole milk

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup chopped salted peanuts

½ cup butterscotch chips

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1½ cups boiling water

Preheat oven to 350°. In a 9-inch square baking dish, pour melted butter. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, ¾ cup granulated sugar, and 2 tablespoons cocoa. Whisk in milk and vanilla until smooth; pour batter into melted butter in pan. (Do not stir.) In a medium bowl, stir together peanuts, butterscotch chips, brown sugar, remaining ½ cup granulated sugar, and remaining 4 tablespoons cocoa; sprinkle mixture onto batter in pan. Slowly pour 1½ cups boiling water all over batter. (Do not stir.) Bake until top appears dry and set, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve with peanuts, butterscotch chips, and sea salt, if desired.