A decadent cobbler sure to impress guests, but takes no time at all to whip up in the kitchen.
Chocolate, Butterscotch, and Peanut Cobbler
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1¼ cups granulated sugar, divided
- 6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted and divided
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup chopped salted peanuts
- ½ cup butterscotch chips
- ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1½ cups boiling water
- Chopped salted peanuts, butterscotch chips, sea salt, to serve
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a 9-inch square baking dish, pour melted butter.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, ¾ cup granulated sugar, and 2 tablespoons cocoa. Whisk in milk and vanilla until smooth; pour batter into melted butter in pan. (Do not stir.)
- In a medium bowl, stir together peanuts, butterscotch chips, brown sugar, remaining ½ cup granulated sugar, and remaining 4 tablespoons cocoa; sprinkle mixture onto batter in pan. Slowly pour 1½ cups boiling water all over batter. (Do not stir.)
- Bake until top appears dry and set, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve with peanuts, butterscotch chips, and sea salt, if desired.
