This light and airy dessert is downright heavenly!
Chocolate Angel Food Cake with Orange-Vanilla Glaze
Serves: 1 (10-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 12 large egg whites, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1¼ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 cup cake flour
- ¼ cup Dutch process cocoa powder
- Orange-Vanilla Glaze (recipe follows)
- 2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- In a large bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt with a mixer at high speed until foamy. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating until stiff peaks form.
- In a small bowl, sift together confectioners’ sugar, flour, and cocoa; gently fold into egg white mixture until combined. Spread batter into an ungreased 10-inch removable-bottom tube pan.
- Bake until center of cake is set, about 30 minutes. Invert pan, and let cool completely.
- Gently run a knife around sides of pan to release sides. Remove cake from pan; place on a serving plate. Drizzle with Orange-Vanilla Glaze, and sprinkle with almonds.
Orange-Vanilla Glaze
Ingredients
- 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth.
