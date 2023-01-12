Chocolate Angel Food Cake with Orange-Vanilla Glaze

This light and airy dessert is downright heavenly!

Serves: 1 (10-inch) cake
 
Ingredients
  • 12 large egg whites, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1¼ cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 cup cake flour
  • ¼ cup Dutch process cocoa powder
  • Orange-Vanilla Glaze (recipe follows)
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°.
  2. In a large bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt with a mixer at high speed until foamy. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating until stiff peaks form.
  3. In a small bowl, sift together confectioners’ sugar, flour, and cocoa; gently fold into egg white mixture until combined. Spread batter into an ungreased 10-inch removable-bottom tube pan.
  4. Bake until center of cake is set, about 30 minutes. Invert pan, and let cool completely.
  5. Gently run a knife around sides of pan to release sides. Remove cake from pan; place on a serving plate. Drizzle with Orange-Vanilla Glaze, and sprinkle with almonds.

Orange-Vanilla Glaze
 
Ingredients
  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth.

 

