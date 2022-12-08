This Chili Con Carne recipe is the perfect warming dinner to serve on a cold winter evening.
Chili Con Carne
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 4 dried ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed
- 4 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon salted butter
- 1½ cups chopped yellow onion
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (1.25-ounce) package Tex-Mex chili seasoning
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 4 cups beef stock
- 1 cup water
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons masa harina
- 1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced
- 2 dried bay leaves
- Sour cream and lime wedges, to serve
- Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- In a large Dutch oven, toast ancho chiles over medium heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Let cool. Using kitchen shears, cut chiles into small pieces, and place in a spice grinder. Process until finely ground.
- In a large bowl, stir together beef, 1 teaspoon salt, and black pepper.
- In same pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working in 2 batches, add beef, and cook until browned. Transfer to a bowl.
- In same pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook until lightly browned and tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic; cook for 30 seconds. Stir in ground ancho chiles, chili seasoning, and tomato paste. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in beef, stock, 1 cup water, tomato sauce, masa harina, brown sugar, Worcestershire, chipotle pepper, bay leaves, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until beef is tender, 2 to 2½ hours.
- Discard bay leaves. Serve with sour cream and lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
