This Chicken, White Bean, and Rosemary Soup is the perfect dish to serve on a cold winter day!
Chicken, White Bean, and Rosemary Soup
Serves: about 3½ quarts
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 3 cups coarsely chopped yellow onion
- 1½ cups coarsely chopped celery
- 4 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (about 1½ pounds)
- 2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 7½ cups water
- 2 (15.5-ounce) cans cannellini beans
- 3 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided
- 3 large carrots, peeled, halved lengthwise, and cut crosswise into ¾-inch-thick pieces (about 2 cups)
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Garnish: chopped celery leaves, ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a medium Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook until softened, about 7 minutes. Remove from pot. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pot; heat over medium-high heat.
- Sprinkle chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add half of chicken to pot; cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from pot. Repeat with remaining chicken. Gradually stir in 7½ cups water, scraping browned bits from bottom of pot with a wooden spoon. Return chicken and onion mixture to pot. Add beans. Add 2 teaspoons rosemary, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper; bring to a boil. Partially cover; reduce heat to medium-low Simmer until chicken is tender, about 30 minutes.
- Remove chicken from broth. Add carrots; simmer until beans and carrots are tender, about 30 minutes. Skim fat from surface, if desired.
- Meanwhile, let chicken cool slightly. Shred meat, discarding bones. Return meat to pot. Stir in lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon rosemary, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Garnish with celery leaves and pepper, if desired.
3.5.3251