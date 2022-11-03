This Chicken, White Bean, and Rosemary Soup is the perfect dish to serve on a cold winter day!



Serves: about 3½ quarts Ingredients 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

3 cups coarsely chopped yellow onion

1½ cups coarsely chopped celery

4 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (about 1½ pounds)

2½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

7½ cups water

2 (15.5-ounce) cans cannellini beans

3 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided

3 large carrots, peeled, halved lengthwise, and cut crosswise into ¾-inch-thick pieces (about 2 cups)

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

In a medium Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook until softened, about 7 minutes. Remove from pot. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pot; heat over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add half of chicken to pot; cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from pot. Repeat with remaining chicken. Gradually stir in 7½ cups water, scraping browned bits from bottom of pot with a wooden spoon. Return chicken and onion mixture to pot. Add beans. Add 2 teaspoons rosemary, 1 teaspoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper; bring to a boil. Partially cover; reduce heat to medium-low Simmer until chicken is tender, about 30 minutes. Remove chicken from broth. Add carrots; simmer until beans and carrots are tender, about 30 minutes. Skim fat from surface, if desired. Meanwhile, let chicken cool slightly. Shred meat, discarding bones. Return meat to pot. Stir in lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon rosemary, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Garnish with celery leaves and pepper, if desired.