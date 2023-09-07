This Southern take on a Spanish romesco sauce uses pecans and pimientos in place of the typical almonds and roasted red peppers.
Chicken Thighs with Pimiento-Pecan Sauce
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2 (7-ounce) jars whole pimientos, drained
- 1⁄4 cup pecan halves
- 1⁄4 cup drained sun-dried tomatoes with herbs
- 1 slice crusty French bread (about 1 ounce), torn
- 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 2 medium cloves garlic
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 6 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound small Yukon gold potatoes, halved
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
- 1⁄3 cup Castelvetrano olives
- Crusty French bread, to serve
- Garnish: chopped fresh oregano, flaked sea salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse pimientos, pecans, tomatoes, torn bread, 3 tablespoons oil, vinegar, whole garlic cloves, paprika, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt until coarsely chopped. Pulse until well combined and smooth.
- Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat.
- Rub chicken with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper. Add chicken, skin side down, to skillet; cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet.
- Add potatoes and minced garlic to skillet; cook, stirring frequently, until potatoes are browned. Add oregano and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt; cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Return chicken to skillet.
- Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with olives. Serve with sauce and French bread. Garnish with oregano and flaked salt, if desired.
