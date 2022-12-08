This tasty classic gets a fun twist with the addition of chicken, and it is simple to make in the slow cooker.
Chicken and Spinach Artichoke Dip
Serves: 2 quarts
Ingredients
- 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 2 cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, shredded
- 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1½ cups whole milk, divided
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Crostini, to serve
Instructions
- Spray a 3- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add cream cheese, chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, 1 cup milk, mozzarella, garlic, Italian seasoning, and red pepper to cooker, and stir until combined.
- Cover and cook on high until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Stir in remaining ½ cup milk to thin, if desired. Serve hot with crostini.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: To make crostini, preheat oven to 350°. Place baguette slices on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush both sides with oil; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Bake until slightly crisp, 6 to 10 minutes.
