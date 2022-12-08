This tasty classic gets a fun twist with the addition of chicken, and it is simple to make in the slow cooker.



Chicken and Spinach Artichoke Dip Serves: 2 quarts Ingredients 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 cooked boneless skinless chicken breasts, shredded

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1½ cups whole milk, divided

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Spray a 3- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add cream cheese, chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, 1 cup milk, mozzarella, garlic, Italian seasoning, and red pepper to cooker, and stir until combined. Cover and cook on high until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Stir in remaining ½ cup milk to thin, if desired. Serve hot with crostini. Notes Kitchen Tip: To make crostini, preheat oven to 350°. Place baguette slices on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush both sides with oil; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Bake until slightly crisp, 6 to 10 minutes.