This hearty supper is the perfect cure when you’re craving some old-fashioned country cookin’.



Save Recipe Print Chicken-Fried Steak and Sweet Tea Gravy Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 cup strong-brewed sweet tea

2 tablespoons kosher salt

4 bottom round steaks, thinly sliced

4 cups canola or peanut oil

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

3 large eggs

Sweet Tea Gravy (recipe follows), to serve

In a medium bowl, whisk together tea and salt. Transfer tea mixture to a resealable plastic bag, and add steaks; carefully squeeze air out of bag, and seal. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, pour oil, and heat oil over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. Remove steaks from bag, discard tea mixture, and pat steaks dry with paper towels. In a medium shallow bowl, whisk together flour, salt, pepper, and paprika. Reserve 3 tablespoons flour mixture for Sweet Tea Gravy. In a medium shallow bowl, whisk eggs. Dredge each steak in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dredge in egg, shaking off excess, and dredge again in flour mixture. Let steaks stand in flour mixture for 15 minutes. Working in batches, fry steaks until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, about 3 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Let drain on a wire rack for 2 minutes. Serve with Sweet Tea Gravy. Garnish with pepper, if desired.


