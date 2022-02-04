These Chicken-Fried Sausage and Cheese Biscuits are perfect for your brunch menus.



Save Recipe Print Chicken-Fried Sausage and Cheese Biscuits Makes 8 Ingredients Vegetable or canola oil, for frying

1 (16-ounce) package ground pork sausage, slightly frozen

Basic Dredge (recipe follows)

2 cups whole buttermilk

8 baked biscuits, halved

8 slices American cheese

In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°. Spray a wire rack with cooking spray. Slice sausage into 8 (½-inch-thick) patties; flatten slightly. In a shallow dish, place Basic Dredge. In a shallow bowl, place buttermilk. Working in batches, dredge sausage patties in Basic Dredge, shaking off excess. Dip in buttermilk, letting excess drip off. Dredge in Basic Dredge, gently pressing to adhere. Place on prepared rack. Working in batches, fry sausage patties, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove patties using a slotted spoon, and let drain on paper towels. Serve on biscuits with cheese and tomato.



Save Recipe Print Basic Dredge Ingredients 2¼ cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup plain yellow cornmeal

2½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 months.

