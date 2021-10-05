As temperatures fall, ’tis the season for homey, stick-to-your-ribs dinners like Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with White Gravy.



Save Recipe Print Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with White Gravy Serves: 4 Ingredients 4 (4-ounce) boneless pork loin chops

2¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

6 sprigs fresh rosemary

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons warm whole milk, divided

½ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs

2 tablespoons minced shallot

4 cloves garlic, minced

Garnish: ground black pepper, minced fresh rosemary Instructions Place pork chops between 2 sheets of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin, pound to about ¼-inch thickness. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat pork chops dry. In a deep 12-inch skillet, pour oil to a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 365°. Fry rosemary sprigs until crisp but still green, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove rosemary, and let drain on paper towels. In a shallow dish, place ¼ cup flour. In another shallow dish, whisk together egg and 2 tablespoons milk. In a third shallow dish, combine bread crumbs and ¼ teaspoon salt. Dredge pork chops in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Working in batches, fry pork chops, turning once, until browned and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side, adjusting heat as needed. Let drain on paper towels. Reduce heat to medium. Carefully drain hot oil, reserving 2 tablespoons oil in skillet. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons flour; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in remaining 1¼ cups milk until well combined. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Serve pork chops immediately with fried rosemary and white gravy. Garnish with pepper and minced rosemary, if desired. 3.5.3251