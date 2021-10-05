As temperatures fall, ’tis the season for homey, stick-to-your-ribs dinners like Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with White Gravy.
Chicken-Fried Pork Chops with White Gravy
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless pork loin chops
- 2¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 6 sprigs fresh rosemary
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg
- 1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons warm whole milk, divided
- ½ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons minced shallot
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- Garnish: ground black pepper, minced fresh rosemary
Instructions
- Place pork chops between 2 sheets of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin, pound to about ¼-inch thickness. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat pork chops dry.
- In a deep 12-inch skillet, pour oil to a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 365°.
- Fry rosemary sprigs until crisp but still green, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, remove rosemary, and let drain on paper towels.
- In a shallow dish, place ¼ cup flour. In another shallow dish, whisk together egg and 2 tablespoons milk. In a third shallow dish, combine bread crumbs and ¼ teaspoon salt. Dredge pork chops in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs mixture, pressing gently to adhere.
- Working in batches, fry pork chops, turning once, until browned and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side, adjusting heat as needed. Let drain on paper towels.
- Reduce heat to medium. Carefully drain hot oil, reserving 2 tablespoons oil in skillet. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons flour; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in remaining 1¼ cups milk until well combined. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Serve pork chops immediately with fried rosemary and white gravy. Garnish with pepper and minced rosemary, if desired.
3.5.3251