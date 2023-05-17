This colorful and hearty dish is the perfect skillet meal for a weekday dinner.



Chicken, Artichoke, and Orzo Bake Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 1⁄2 cups chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion

3⁄4 cup chopped fennel

2 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic (about 6 cloves)

4 cups chopped seeded tomatoes

1 (14.5-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

1 1⁄2 cups chicken broth

1 cup dry white wine

1⁄2 cup whole pitted kalamata olives

2 tablespoons capers, drained

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1⁄4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 1⁄2 cups orzo pasta

1 lemon, sliced

Preheat oven to 350°. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper all over chicken. Add chicken to skillet, and cook until browned, about 4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet. Add onion and fennel to skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and just tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomato, artichoke, broth, wine, olives, capers, oregano, red pepper, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt; stir in orzo. Top with chicken and lemon. Cover skillet tightly with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until orzo is tender and liquid has been absorbed, about 30 minutes more. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with fennel fronds, if desired.