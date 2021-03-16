Legend has it, jezebel sauce was named for fiery Bible character Queen Jezebel, so it’s no wonder that this spicy-sweet sauce found its roots in the Southern Bible Belt. Horseradish and mustard give it a zing while sweet fruit preserves balance out the flavor for a versatile concoction that’s delicious on everything from chicken and ham to a block of cream cheese.



Save Recipe Print Chicken and Jezebel Sauce Serves: 4 Ingredients 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup peach preserves

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon grated fresh horseradish

1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved

Garnish: lemon zest Instructions In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add preserves, ¼ cup water, horseradish, mustard, lemon zest and juice, and ½ teaspoon salt; bring to a gentle boil, and cook until onion is softened and mixture is thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Wipe skillet clean. In same skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt all over chicken. Add chicken to skillet; cook until browned and juices run clear, about 4 minutes per side. Spoon jezebel sauce over chicken. Garnish with lemon zest, if desired. Serve immediately. Leftover jezebel sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. 3.5.3251