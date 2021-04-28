We gave these good old-fashioned Chess Pie Squares a dusting of confectioner’s sugar to make them look as pretty as they are tasty.
Chess Pie Squares
Serves: Makes 9
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 9 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
- Filling:
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1½ cups granulated sugar
- 6 large egg yolks
- ¾ cup whole buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons yellow cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- Garnish: confectioners’ sugar, fresh strawberries
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Lightly spray with baking spray with flour.
- For crust: In medium bowl, whisk together flour, confectioners’ sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly and holds together when squeezed in hands. Press dough into bottom of prepared pan.
- Bake until edges begin to brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325°.
- For filling: In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add buttermilk and vanilla, beating until well combined. (Mixture will look curdled.) Add cornmeal and flour, beating until well combined. Pour filling onto prepared crust.
- Bake until filling is set, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting into squares. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar and strawberries, if desired.
