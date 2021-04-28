We gave these good old-fashioned Chess Pie Squares a dusting of confectioner’s sugar to make them look as pretty as they are tasty.



Save Recipe Print Chess Pie Squares Serves: Makes 9 Ingredients Crust:

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

9 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

Filling:

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

1½ cups granulated sugar

6 large egg yolks

¾ cup whole buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons yellow cornmeal

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Garnish: confectioners’ sugar, fresh strawberries Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides of pan. Lightly spray with baking spray with flour. For crust: In medium bowl, whisk together flour, confectioners’ sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly and holds together when squeezed in hands. Press dough into bottom of prepared pan. Bake until edges begin to brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325°. For filling: In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add buttermilk and vanilla, beating until well combined. (Mixture will look curdled.) Add cornmeal and flour, beating until well combined. Pour filling onto prepared crust. Bake until filling is set, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Using excess parchment as handles, remove from pan before cutting into squares. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar and strawberries, if desired. 3.5.3251