Beat the heat with a bowlful of this sweet, creamy delight.



Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream Serves: about 3 quarts Ingredients 2 to 2¼ cups maraschino cherries, drained and chopped

3 cups whole milk

1¾ cups sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs

2½ cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Place cherries on several layers of paper towels, and pat dry. Let stand for 30 minutes. (You want cherries to be as dry as possible to avoid running.) Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and place in freezer. In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring milk, sugar, and salt to a low boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs. Add 1 cup hot milk mixture to eggs in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly. Whisk egg mixture into remaining hot milk mixture in pan. Cook milk mixture over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a large bowl, and let cool to room temperature, stirring frequently. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly on surface of custard to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until very cold, 5 to 6 hours. In a large bowl, stir together cold custard, cream, and extracts. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Gently fold cherries into ice cream mixture. Tranfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container, and freeze until firm before serving, at least 2 hours.