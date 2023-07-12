Serve these stackable, indulgent cheesecake bars to your nearest and dearest.
Cherry Cheesecake Bars
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 3 1⁄3 cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 2⁄3 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 2⁄3 cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 1⁄4 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 2 cups unsalted butter, cubed
- 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 2⁄3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, room temperature
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- Cherry Filling (recipe follows)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, letting excess extend over sides of pan; spray foil with cooking spray.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat 3 1⁄3 cups flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, baking soda, and cardamom at low speed until well combined. Add butter; beat until mixture is crumbly and no large pieces of butter remain, about 2 minutes. Reserve 3 1⁄2 cups flour mixture in a medium bowl; cover and refrigerate. Press remaining flour mixture into bottom of prepared pan.
- Bake until lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Leave oven on.
- Clean bowl of stand mixer and paddle attachment. Using the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese at low speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar; beat until smooth. Add cream and remaining 1 tablespoon flour; beat at medium-low speed until smooth, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until combined after each addition. Pour mixture onto prepared crust. Dollop Cherry Filling by tablespoonfuls onto cream cheese mixture. Swirl with a knife. Sprinkle reserved flour mixture on top.
- Bake until golden brown and edges are set but center still jiggles slightly, 35 to 40 minutes, covering edges with foil to prevent excess browning, if necessary. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Loosely cover and refrigerate until firm, 1 to 2 hours. Using excess foil as handles, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Cherry Filling
Serves: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can red tart cherries,* drained
- 1⁄4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, bring all ingredients to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently; cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely.
Notes
*We used Oregon Fruit Red Tart Cherries.
