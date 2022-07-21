Cherry-Bourbon Barbecue Chicken is an easy and tasty dish perfect to serve at casual gatherings.



Cherry-Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Serves: 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 1½ pounds dried cherries

1 cup bourbon

2⅔ cups water, divided

½ cup agave or honey

8 ounces tomato paste

¾ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons molasses

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar

4 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided

3½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1½ teaspoons ground black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

Hot sauce, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine cherries and bourbon. Let stand for 4 hours. (Do not drain.) In a large saucepan, heat 2 cups water, agave or honey, tomato paste, vinegar, molasses, liquid smoke, and almond extract over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, 1½ teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Add hot sauce to taste. Stir in cherries and bourbon. Bring to a low boil, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; let cool for 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray. Working in batches, transfer cherry mixture to the container of a blender, and process until mostly smooth, stopping occasionally to scrape sides of container. Add remaining ⅔ cup water if mixture becomes too thick to blend. Using a spatula, press cherry mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl, discarding solids. Pour 1½ cups cherry mixture into a small bowl; refrigerate remaining cherry mixture for up to 2 weeks. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; place on prepared pan. In a small bowl, stir together remaining 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper; sprinkle all over chicken. Brush reserved cherry mixture all over chicken. Bake, skin side up, for 15 minutes. Brush chicken again with reserved cherry mixture. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 20 to 25 minutes more. Serve with remaining cherry mixture.