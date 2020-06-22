This Cherry Almond Ice Cream Pie is a cool and creamy combination of cherries, almonds, and vanilla ice cream.



Save Recipe Print Cherry Almond Ice Cream Pie Serves: 1 (9-inch) pie Ingredients 1 cup graham cracker crumbs

¾ cup ground toasted almonds

1 cup sugar, divided

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons salted butter, melted

2 cups finely chopped pitted fresh or thawed frozen cherries

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

1½ quarts vanilla ice cream, softened

½ teaspoon almond extract

Garnish: sliced toasted almonds Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together cracker crumbs, ground almonds, ¼ cup sugar, and cinnamon; stir in melted butter until combined. Firmly press graham cracker mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. In a medium saucepan, cook cherries and remaining ¾ cup sugar over low heat, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water until smooth; stir into cherries. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thickened, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely. In a large bowl, stir together ice cream and extract; fold ¼ cup cherry sauce into ice cream. Spread into crust. Freeze until firm, about 3 hours. Just before serving, drizzle ¼ cup cherry sauce on top of pie. Garnish with almonds, if desired. Serve with remaining cherry sauce. 3.5.3251

