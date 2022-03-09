Fresh tomatoes, pimiento cheese, and a rich and flavorful Cream Cheese Pie Crust combine to make these delicious Cheesy Tomato Hand Pies that your whole family will love.
Cheesy Tomato Hand Pies
Serves: Makes about 9
Ingredients
- ½ cup coarsely chopped seeded tomato
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup pimiento cheese, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon water
- Cream Cheese Pie Dough (recipe follows)
Instructions
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with paper towels. On prepared pan, place tomatoes, and sprinkle with salt. Let stand for 30 minutes; pat dry.
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, stir together tomatoes, pimiento cheese, and basil. In a small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll Cream Cheese Pie Dough to ⅛-inch thickness. Using a 3½-inch round cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps once, to create 18 circles. Place 9 dough circles onto prepared pan; brush egg mixture onto edges of circles; spoon 1½ tablespoons tomato mixture in center of circles. Top with remaining dough circles; crimp edges together with a fork.
- Brush egg mixture on top crusts. Using a sharp knife, cut a small “X” into each top crust.
- Bake until lightly browned, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Any variety and color of tomato can be used in this recipe and produces delicious results.
Cream Cheese Pie Dough
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- 6 ounces cold cream cheese, cubed
- ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 6 tablespoons cold water
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
Instructions
- In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together flour, salt, and baking powder until combined. Add cold cream cheese; pulse until mixture is crumbly. Add cold butter; pulse 4 times.
- In a small bowl, combine 6 tablespoons cold water and vinegar; add to flour mixture in a slow, steady stream, pulsing until butter is pea-size and dough holds together when pinched, about 6 pulses.
- Turn out dough onto a work surface, and shape into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Let dough stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before rolling out.
