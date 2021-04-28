Hot from the oven, this Cheesy Tomato Bake combines sweet, juicy tomatoes, two melted cheeses, and a crispy topping for one perfect bite.
Cheesy Tomato Bake
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 pints grape tomatoes
- 4 plum tomatoes, chopped
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese, crumbled
- 1½ cups fresh bread crumbs
- ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- In a 2-quart baking dish, combine tomatoes, onion, oil, garlic, and salt.
- Bake until tomatoes begin to burst, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven; crumble goat cheese over tomato mixture.
- In a medium bowl, combine bread crumbs and all remaining ingredients. Sprinkle crumb mixture over tomato mixture. Bake until crumb mixture is golden brown, about 8 minutes. Serve immediately.
