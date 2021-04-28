Hot from the oven, this Cheesy Tomato Bake combines sweet, juicy tomatoes, two melted cheeses, and a crispy topping for one perfect bite.



Cheesy Tomato Bake Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings Ingredients 2 pints grape tomatoes

4 plum tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese, crumbled

1½ cups fresh bread crumbs

½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

Preheat oven to 400°. In a 2-quart baking dish, combine tomatoes, onion, oil, garlic, and salt. Bake until tomatoes begin to burst, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven; crumble goat cheese over tomato mixture. In a medium bowl, combine bread crumbs and all remaining ingredients. Sprinkle crumb mixture over tomato mixture. Bake until crumb mixture is golden brown, about 8 minutes. Serve immediately.