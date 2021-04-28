Cheesy Tomato Bake

Hot from the oven, this Cheesy Tomato Bake combines sweet, juicy tomatoes, two melted cheeses, and a crispy topping for one perfect bite. 

Cheesy Tomato Bake
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 2 pints grape tomatoes
  • 4 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1½ cups fresh bread crumbs
  • ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. In a 2-quart baking dish, combine tomatoes, onion, oil, garlic, and salt.
  3. Bake until tomatoes begin to burst, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven; crumble goat cheese over tomato mixture.
  4. In a medium bowl, combine bread crumbs and all remaining ingredients. Sprinkle crumb mixture over tomato mixture. Bake until crumb mixture is golden brown, about 8 minutes. Serve immediately.

 

 

