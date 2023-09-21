These individual-sized meatloaves are stuffed with ooey gooey cheese for the perfect family-favorite comfort meal.



Save Recipe Print Cheesy Meat Loaves with Potatoes and Green Beans Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 pounds red potatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 pounds ground sirloin

1⁄3 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

3⁄4 cup plus 1⁄3 cup ketchup, divided

1⁄4 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons grated yellow onion

1 large egg

1 clove garlic, minced

4 (31⁄2-inch) sticks sharp Cheddar cheese

1⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced Instructions Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss together potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 teaspoon salt. Spoon onto one side of an 18x13-inch rimmed baking sheet. In a large bowl, combine beef, bread crumbs, 1⁄3 cup ketchup, milk, onion, egg, minced garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt. Divide mixture into 4 portions. Shape each portion into a 4x2 1⁄2-inch loaf. Place 1 stick of cheese in center of each loaf, and shape mixture around cheese. Place loaves in center of pan. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar, and remaining 3⁄4 cup ketchup. Spoon over loaves. Bake for 15 minutes. Leave oven on. In a large bowl, toss together green beans, sliced garlic, remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Place on other side of pan. Bake for 10 minutes. 3.5.3251