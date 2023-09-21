These individual-sized meatloaves are stuffed with ooey gooey cheese for the perfect family-favorite comfort meal.
Cheesy Meat Loaves with Potatoes and Green Beans
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 pounds red potatoes, quartered
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 pounds ground sirloin
- 1⁄3 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 3⁄4 cup plus 1⁄3 cup ketchup, divided
- 1⁄4 cup whole milk
- 3 tablespoons grated yellow onion
- 1 large egg
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 4 (31⁄2-inch) sticks sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided
- 1 pound green beans, trimmed
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- In a large bowl, toss together potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 teaspoon salt. Spoon onto one side of an 18x13-inch rimmed baking sheet.
- In a large bowl, combine beef, bread crumbs, 1⁄3 cup ketchup, milk, onion, egg, minced garlic, and 1 teaspoon salt. Divide mixture into 4 portions. Shape each portion into a 4x2 1⁄2-inch loaf. Place 1 stick of cheese in center of each loaf, and shape mixture around cheese. Place loaves in center of pan.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar, and remaining 3⁄4 cup ketchup. Spoon over loaves.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Leave oven on.
- In a large bowl, toss together green beans, sliced garlic, remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Place on other side of pan.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
