This comfort food classic is cheesy and flavorful with everything you love about lasagna.

Cheesy Meat Lasagna 2015-04-22 23:34:45 makes 10 to 12 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 1½ pounds ground round ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup diced onion 1 cup diced green bell pepper 1 (24-ounce) jar mushroom marinara sauce, divided 1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained ½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning 1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese 1 cup small-curd cottage cheese 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided 12 oven-ready lasagna noodles Garnish: chopped fresh parsley Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large skillet, cook beef, salt, and pepper over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until browned and crumbly. Drain and set aside. In same skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 to 8 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat, and stir in beef and ½ cup marinara sauce. In a medium bowl, stir together tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and remaining marinara sauce. In another medium bowl, stir together ricotta, cottage cheese, and eggs. In a third medium bowl, combine mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses. Spread ½ cup tomato mixture in bottom of prepared pan, and top with 4 lasagna noodles. Spread one-third of ricotta mixture over noodles, and sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheese mixture. Top cheese with one-third of beef mixture and one-third of tomato mixture. Starting with noodles, repeat layers twice. Spray a large piece of aluminum foil with nonstick cooking spray, and cover lasagna, spray side down. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil, and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup shredded cheese mixture. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more or until hot and bubbly and cheese is melted. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Notes The lasagna can be assembled through step 5 and refrigerated overnight. Let it stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking as directed. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

