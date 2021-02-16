This pull-apart bread is the perfect addition to any pasta dinner.
Cheesy Garlic-Herb Pull-Apart Bread
2016-01-08 23:56:15
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (16-ounce) round sourdough bread loaf
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
- Using a serrated knife, cut bread into a crisscross pattern, cutting to but not through bottom of bread. Place on prepared pan.
- In a small bowl stir together butter, 1 tablespoon parsley, and next 3 ingredients until combined. Sprinkle cheeses between all cuts in bread, and spread butter mixture between all cuts and on top of bread.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is crisp. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon parsley. Serve immediately.
