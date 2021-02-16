This pull-apart bread is the perfect addition to any pasta dinner.

Cheesy Garlic-Herb Pull-Apart Bread 2016-01-08 23:56:15 Makes 8 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 1 (16-ounce) round sourdough bread loaf ½ cup butter, softened 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Using a serrated knife, cut bread into a crisscross pattern, cutting to but not through bottom of bread. Place on prepared pan. In a small bowl stir together butter, 1 tablespoon parsley, and next 3 ingredients until combined. Sprinkle cheeses between all cuts in bread, and spread butter mixture between all cuts and on top of bread. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is crisp. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon parsley. Serve immediately. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

