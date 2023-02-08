Cheesy Cornbread Bread Pudding

Cheesy Cornbread Bread Pudding

This savory bread pudding makes the perfect addition to your brunch menu.

Cheesy Cornbread Bread Pudding
Serves: 6
 
Ingredients
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • cornbread, cubed
  • 1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
  • Garnish: ground black pepper, sliced green onion
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray; place on a large rimmed baking sheet.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, cream, and pepper. Gently stir in cubed Cornbread, bacon, and ¾ cup cheese. Carefully spoon into prepared ramekins. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup cheese.
  3. Bake until golden brown and set in center, about 35 minutes. Garnish with pepper and green onion, if desired.

 

