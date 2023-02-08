This savory bread pudding makes the perfect addition to your brunch menu.



Save Recipe Print Cheesy Cornbread Bread Pudding Serves: 6 Ingredients 4 large eggs

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

cornbread, cubed

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese

Garnish: ground black pepper, sliced green onion Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray; place on a large rimmed baking sheet. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, cream, and pepper. Gently stir in cubed Cornbread, bacon, and ¾ cup cheese. Carefully spoon into prepared ramekins. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup cheese. Bake until golden brown and set in center, about 35 minutes. Garnish with pepper and green onion, if desired. 3.5.3251