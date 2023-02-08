This savory bread pudding makes the perfect addition to your brunch menu.
Cheesy Cornbread Bread Pudding
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- cornbread, cubed
- 1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
- Garnish: ground black pepper, sliced green onion
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray; place on a large rimmed baking sheet.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, cream, and pepper. Gently stir in cubed Cornbread, bacon, and ¾ cup cheese. Carefully spoon into prepared ramekins. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup cheese.
- Bake until golden brown and set in center, about 35 minutes. Garnish with pepper and green onion, if desired.
