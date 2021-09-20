Golden-brown biscuits loaded with cheese and bacon never disappoint.
Cheesy Bacon Biscuit Bites
Serves: 32
Ingredients
- 2 (16.3-ounce) cans refrigerated homestyle biscuits*
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend
- 1 (12-ounce) package thick-cut bacon, chopped and cooked
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- Everything bagel seasoning
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with baking spray with flour.
- Cut each biscuit in half crosswise. Gently press each biscuit piece to ¼-inch thickness. Place about 1 tablespoon cheese and 1 teaspoon bacon in center of each dough piece; wrap dough around filling, pinching seams to seal.
- Starting at sides of skillet, place biscuits, seam side down, in concentric circles. (Biscuits will fit snuggly with sides touching.) Brush egg onto biscuits; sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.
- Bake until golden brown, 28 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Serve warm.
Notes
*We used Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits.
