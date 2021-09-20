Cheesy Bacon Biscuit Bites

Golden-brown biscuits loaded with cheese and bacon never disappoint. 

Cheesy Bacon Biscuit Bites
Serves: 32
 
Ingredients
  • 2 (16.3-ounce) cans refrigerated homestyle biscuits*
  • 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend
  • 1 (12-ounce) package thick-cut bacon, chopped and cooked
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Everything bagel seasoning
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with baking spray with flour.
  2. Cut each biscuit in half crosswise. Gently press each biscuit piece to ¼-inch thickness. Place about 1 tablespoon cheese and 1 teaspoon bacon in center of each dough piece; wrap dough around filling, pinching seams to seal.
  3. Starting at sides of skillet, place biscuits, seam side down, in concentric circles. (Biscuits will fit snuggly with sides touching.) Brush egg onto biscuits; sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.
  4. Bake until golden brown, 28 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Serve warm.
Notes
*We used Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits.

 

 

