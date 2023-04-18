This skillet dish combines the classic flavors of a tasty cheeseburger with hearty Tater Tots for an easy and filling meal that’s sure to satisfy.



Cheeseburger Tater Tot Hash Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 1 (2-pound) package frozen Tater Tots

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1⁄2 pounds lean ground beef

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 1⁄2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1 1⁄2 teaspoons dry mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons dill pickle relish

1 1⁄2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1⁄2 cup chopped tomato

Preheat oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, spread Tater Tots in a single layer. Bake until crisp, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven; increase oven temperature to broil. Meanwhile, in a 12-inch broilerproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add yellow onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in beef, Worcestershire, parsley, salt, dry mustard, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned and crumbly. Stir in ketchup and relish. Remove from heat. Gently stir in Tater Tots. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 1 minute. Top with tomato and green onion. Serve immediately.