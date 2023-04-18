This skillet dish combines the classic flavors of a tasty cheeseburger with hearty Tater Tots for an easy and filling meal that’s sure to satisfy.
Cheeseburger Tater Tot Hash
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 1 (2-pound) package frozen Tater Tots
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1⁄2 pounds lean ground beef
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish
- 1 1⁄2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1⁄2 cup chopped tomato
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onion
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450°.
- On a large rimmed baking sheet, spread Tater Tots in a single layer.
- Bake until crisp, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven; increase oven temperature to broil.
- Meanwhile, in a 12-inch broilerproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add yellow onion, bell pepper, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in beef, Worcestershire, parsley, salt, dry mustard, and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until beef is browned and crumbly. Stir in ketchup and relish. Remove from heat. Gently stir in Tater Tots. Sprinkle with cheese.
- Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 1 minute. Top with tomato and green onion. Serve immediately.
